LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of March 31, homicides in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction have increased by 6% compared to 2022, a report released by LVMPD said.

There have been 35 homicides in Las Vegas compared to 33 in 2022. Of those homicides, three were “justifiable”, and one was an officer-involved shooting.

LVMPD had a 71% clearance rate as of March 31 with 25 cases cleared and 10 cases still open, the report said.

Out of the 35 homicides, 25 were by gunshot, six were by sharp trauma, three are pending and one was by asphyxiation.

Domestic violence remained the top causative factor and altercations with perceived disrespect were the second.

LVMPD homicide statistics as of March 31, 2023 (LVMPD)

LVMPD’s Downtown area command had the most homicides with 7 total, the Southeast and Spring Valley area commands were tied for second with 6 homicides, and the Northeast and South Central area commands were tied for third with four homicides.

The Northwest area command was the only area command with zero homicides as of March 31, the report showed.

Between 2022 and 2023, homicides involving victims between the ages of 15 and 19 years old went up 300% with a total of four. The age range with the most amount of victime was between 40 and 49 years old with 11 total homicides.

Out of the 35 homicides, six involved a gang member making up 17% of all homicides in the first quarter of the year.

January had the most amount of homicides with 16 total. In February there were 14 homicides and in March there were five. In comparison, in January 2022 there were 11 homicides, in February 2022 there were nine, and in March there were 13.