Homicides up 63% over first 6 months of 2021, Metro records show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If it seemed like a weekend filled with murders, it was just more of the same.

Homicides are up by 63% through the first six months of 2021, according to records from Metro police.

Metro records show a total of 62 homicides so far this year, up from 38 last year.

Those numbers exclude two homicides that happened on July 1. Counting those, homicides are 68% higher than last year.

Records show that 11 homicides came from the downtown Las Vegas area, and four of Metro’s other area commands each recorded seven homicides: the Convention Center Area Command, the Northwest Area Command, South Central Area Command and the Southeast Area Command. Every one of Metro’s area commands has recorded at least four homicides so far this year.

If there’s goood news in Metro’s report, it’s that more than nine out of every 10 cases are considered solved.

Gun violence is prevalent in murders in the valley, accounting for 41 out of 64 homicides through July 2 this year. Domestic violence is also a big factor, playing a role in 12 homicides so far this year.

Homicide victims are more frequently Black than any other racial group, with 24 Black males dead this year compared with 17 at this point last year. The same is true among female homicide victims — more than half were Black.

And Metro records show that homicide victims are generally older this year compared to last year. The number of victims in the 30-39 age range has doubled so far this year compared to 2020.

Metro’s records do not include homicides that are investigated by North Las Vegas police or Henderson police.