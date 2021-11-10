Homicides up 59% so far this year, according to Metro police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With two months to go in 2021, Metro police report a 59% increase in homicides compared to last year.

Police have investigated 126 homicides through Nov. 5 of this year. Last year, there were 79 homicides in the same time frame.

There are currently 14 active homicide investigations, with the rest considered “cleared.” That’s an 89% clearance rate for 2021.

Metro also reports eight officer-involved shootings to date for 2021.

The most homicides (20) have occurred in Metro’s Downtown Area Command.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

About seven of every 10 homicides have been shootings.

Figures released by Metro do not include homicides in Henderson or North Las Vegas.

The leading cause in homicides is domestic violence, with “perceived disrespect” a close second.

Black men (43), Hispanic men (26) and white men (25) are most frequently the victims of homicides. Police report that homicides involving female victims are most frequently Black women (11).

Metro reports that 17% of all homicides in 2021 have involved gang members.

Police also report a drop in a category labeled “justifiable homicides” — 16 this year compared to 20 last year.