LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homicides in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction have increased 175% compared to early January 2022, records from the department showed Wednesday.

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 13, there have been 11 homicides, which is seven more compared to last year, according to LVMPD.

Out of the 11 homicides, six cases are still open, making LVMPD’s clearance rate 45% as of Jan. 13.

LVMPD’s Downtown Area Command has had the highest amount of homicides with five total. The Northeast Area Command and South Central Area Command are tied for second, both with 2 homicides. The Convention Center Area Command and Spring Valley Area Command have the least amount with one each.

Jan. 1, 2023, through Jan. 13, 2023 homicides by area command (Credit: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

As for weapons used, eight homicides were by gunshot, two were by sharp trauma, and one is still pending, LVMPD said.

Jan. 1, 2023, through Jan. 13, 2023, by weapon (Credit: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Out of the 11 homicides, two have involved a gang member and both cases are still open, according to LVMPD.

2023 has had the highest amount of homicides in this time frame in the last four years, LVMPD said.