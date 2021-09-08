Homicide victim found on I-15 near Las Vegas identified as Washington man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was killed near Apex on Labor Day was identified Wednesday as 40-year-old Tommy Kemery of Puyallup, Washington.

Kemery died of “multiple sharp force injuries” — often a description used for stab wounds — according to the coroner’s office.

North Las Vegas police are investigating the case.

Officers were called to the scene, about 20 miles north of Las Vegas on Interstate 15, on Monday at about 7 a.m.

The caller reported an injured person.

Kemery was transported to University Medical Center, where he was declared dead. A black Harley Davidson was found near the victim.