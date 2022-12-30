LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two homicide suspects were arrested after leading North Las Vegas police and other law enforcement agencies on a vehicle chase Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police in Lacy, Washington contacted North Las Vegas police for help in tracking the two suspects, NLVPD said.

The suspects were found in the area of North 5th Street and I-215 around 11:30 a.m. before they fled northbound on I-15. Their vehicle was eventually spiked and stopped by Mesquite police, according to NLVPD.

The chase ended around 1:30 p.m., police said. The suspects, who were not identified, were taken into custody.

No other details about the chase or the homicide were released.

This is a developing story.