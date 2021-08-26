Police: Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Spring Valley home near Cimarron, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to LVMPD, an altercation escalated into a shooting that killed one man in his late 20’s at a Spring Valley area home on the 8200 block of Guilded Crown Court near Cimarron and Desert Inn Roads.

Investigation underway in Las Vegas community near Desert Inn and Cimarron Roads.

In a short briefing, Lt. David Valenta with Metro’s Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau said that dispatch received a call at around 4 a.m. reporting a person shot. Upon arriving, patrol officers found a man down in front of the residence and pronounced him deceased.

Lt. Valenta said it is unknown how many people were inside the residence at the time of the altercation. Currently, there is no one in custody as the investigation is underway.

“It is still very preliminary, we still have a lot of canvassing interviews to do, and that is all the information we have at this time,” said Lt. Valenta.

Anyone that does have information regarding this incident is encouraged to call LVMPD and or call Crime Stoppers.

