LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are on the scene of a confirmed homicide in the valley’s southwest corner.

Police were notified of the death just before 6 p.m. in a neighborhood near Warm Springs and El Capitan in the Liberty at Warm Springs neighborhood on the 7200 block of Forefather St.

At this time police are not saying what type of homicide occurred, who was killed, or if there is anyone in custody.

Police said they will provide an update around 9 or 9:30 tonight.

8 News Now has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information is confirmed.