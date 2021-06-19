Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in roadway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a roadway late Friday night in the central Las Vegas valley.

Police say an officer discovered the body around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Gragson Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Washington Avenue.

“The victim was laying in the roadway and suffering from blunt force trauma,” police stated in a news release.

Police believe the victim was attacked by an unidentified man with a blunt object. Detectives have not identified a motive and the suspect has not been located.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the website.