Homicide investigation underway after homeless man found dead in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are conducting an investigation after a homeless man was found dead with stab wounds in the southeast valley.

Police responded to the 6100 block of Boulder Highway, near the intersection with Tropicana, around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning for a report of an injured person.

Officers located an unresponsive homeless man behind a bush in the desert area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation indicates the victim had injuries consistent with being stabbed. Detectives have not determined a motive.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will

be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or visit the website to leave a tip.