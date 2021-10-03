Homicide investigation in spring valley

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– Police are investigating a fatal shooting in spring valley Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at around 3:45 P.M for a report of a male shot multiple times in the 4550 block of West Sahara.

The male victim, who’s believed to be in his earlier 30’s was transported to UMC Trauma, where he later died.

According to police, this morning at around 7 A.M., mom gave money to the son to go and buy a money order for the rent. The son didn’t return to the residence until shortly after 3 P.M.

“When he returned he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and intoxicated. He also didn’t have the rent money or the money order,” Lt. Raymond Spencer said. “This caused an argument inside the apartment between the sister, the mother, and the son. At some point, there was another male who was inside the apartment who confronted the victim stating he didn’t need to talk to the women in the apartment in the matter that he was.”

The two males got into an altercation and the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

Police are still trying to determine who that male was in the apartment.

The victim lives in the apartment with his sister and mother.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.