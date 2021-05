LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead Boulevard at Pecos Road has reopened following a homicide investigation in the area Wednesday morning.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed from about 1 a.m. to 6:20 a.m. this morning.

LVMPD has not released any other details about the homicide at this time.

#FASTALERT 6:20 AM, May 05 2021

Police activity Lake Mead Blvd At Pecos Rd

All lanes open — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 5, 2021

#FASTALERT 1:09 AM, May 05 2021

Police activity on Lake Mead Blvd to directions between Pecos Rd and Sandy Lane, all lanes are blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 5, 2021

Please check back for details on this developing story.