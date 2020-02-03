Police searching for suspect following stabbing and deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing and deadly shooting in the eastern valley. The stabbing happened at Sin City Barbershop near the intersection of Desert Inn & Sandhill, and the deadly shooting happened about a half mile north on Sandhill.

Police were in route to the stabbing when they received the shots fired call. Following preliminary investigation, police do believe the incidents are related.

The incidents began with a fight during a Super Bowl party at the barbershop, which led to the stabbing. Police believe the victim from the shooting was involved in the fight at the barbershop, which escalated.

The man who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries and police are questioning him at the hospital. They have not released the identity of the other man who was shot and killed.

Lt. Ray Spencer says police believe the shooter is still on the run.

There were a lot of people at the party when the stabbing took place. If you have any information about what happened in either of these incidents, call Metro police or Crime Stoppers.