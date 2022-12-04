LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found early Saturday with a stab wound near an alley dumpster in a neighborhood east of the Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, acting on calls of a man unresponsive near a dumpster in an alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive, a few blocks northwest of the intersection of South Maryland Parkway and East Desert Inn Road, found the victim with an apparent stab wound, according to a news release.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released pending an examination by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s homicide section, 702-828-3521, or by email, homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.