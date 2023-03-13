LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was found shot to death in an apartment Sunday, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man’s body was discovered on March 12 at approximately 2 p.m., when officers were doing a welfare check at the home in the 1300 block of H Street near Owens Avenue. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the man has not yet been released and neither has his cause of death. The LVMPD Homicide Section is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked by officials to contact investigators at 702-828-3521, via email, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-358-5555.