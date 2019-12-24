Metro homicide conducting criminal investigation into deadly Alpine Motel fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro homicide tells 8 News Now that they are conducting a criminal investigation of the deadly fire that killed 6 people and injured 13 others at the Alpine Motel Apartments.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning at the apartments on 9th Street between Stewart at Ogden. Investigators think a stove started it, but there are reports no alarms went off.

Seventy people lived in the building’s 42 units, and the Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the fire.

Investigators told 8 News Now that they are going through all the rooms in the building, and that could take weeks. They want to find out why the fire spread the way it did and if fire alarms were working.

There is no other immediate information about the criminal investigation at this time. 8 News Now is reaching out to other officials to find out more.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.