Homicide charges expected to be filed against man accused of luring girlfriend to Nevada to kill her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of luring his girlfriend to Nevada to kill her could face homicide charges. Investigators from Lincoln County Nevada were in the Pittsburgh area over the weekend, piecing together the death of 33-year-old Jaime Feden. She was found dead in the Nevada desert in November.

Police in Pennsylvania have charged her boyfriend, 39-year-old John Chapman of Oakland, Maryland, with kidnapping. Authorities said Feden disappeared in September.

Officials in Nevada had to use dental records to identify her after her body was found in a Nevada desert. Authorities say Chapman told police the couple drove to Nevada, and he took Fredon into the desert about 170 miles north of Las Vegas. That’s where he bound her to a signpost and placed duct tape over her nose and mouth until she suffocated, police said.

According to our sister station in Pittsburgh, KDKA, Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Mike Ray and Sergeant Derek Foremaster spent the weekend talking with the Bethel Park Police Department and Feden’s family. They planned to talk with Chapman’s wife, but she was out of town.

Chapman remains held in the Allegheny County Jail pending extradition to Nevada, where he will face a murder charge.