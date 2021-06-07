Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions to waive fees for cats on June 11, 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you looking for a feline friend? Now’s the time to get one!

All adoption fees for cats will be waived next Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12.

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is participating in the the national event, “Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days.”

You can click here to browse their available cats online in advance. If interested in adopting a feline, you will need to fill out an application.

The adoptions will be held in person, by appointment, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the following two locations:

Homeward Bound adoption center, 2675 East Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Petco, 2340 East Serene Avenue, Las Vegas

Organizers say all adoptions are by appointment only.