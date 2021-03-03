Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions celebrates 2 years of creating a ‘purrfect’ shelter for cats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everybody get ready to “pawty” because we’re celebrating the 2nd anniversary of Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions! Two years ago, the cat rescue moved cats into their new facility, a free-roaming adoption center.

On March 3, 2019, John Lennon the cat was adopted, and he officially became the first adoption in the new center, paving the way for bigger things for the local, small cat rescue organization.

“We are small, but mighty, acting as an integral part of the safety net for vulnerable cats in Southern Nevada,” said Carol Fox, co-founder and executive director for Homeward Bound. “In 2020, we had a record year of success, adopting 892 cats and kittens—our most ever—to loving families.”

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is a place where cats comfortably reside in rooms instead of kennels. It’s aimed at providing a more home-like environment to offer a greater opportunity to match the right cat with the right family.

Prior to moving into the adoption center, Homeward Bound was a foster and volunteer-based rescue, utilizing space at a local Petco and PetSmart to host cat adoptions. Their mission is dedicated to helping pet owners who are no longer able to care for their cats by offering an alternative to taking them to a shelter or abandoning them on the street.

Homeward Bound is funded through the generosity of the community. Donations are welcome online or by mailing a check to 2675 East Flamingo Road Suite 3, Las Vegas, NV 89121. You can also call 702-329-9771 to give a donation.

The center says it is also always looking for new volunteers and foster parents. Those interested should submit an application online. The adoption center follows COVID guidelines, is currently open by appointment only, and closed on Monday. For more, visit www.homewardboundcats.org.