Hometown band ‘Imagine Dragons’ hosts homecoming concert at Bonanza High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hometown rock band ‘Imagine Dragons’ hosted a special concert at Bonanza High School Friday night, as part of Walmart’s Homecoming Series.



The performance was set for a select number of students, staff, and lucky community members, as Imagine Dragons provided a once-in-a-lifetime experience on stage.



“I’ve never heard of such a thing at any school,” former Bonanza High School student Faith Marquez told 8 News Now. “So, it’s cool we get to experience it.”

Lead singer and Las Vegas native Dan Reynolds led the charge to make this happen at his alma mater, as the concert series helps musical artists honor where they came from.

“They called me up and I said absolutely,” Bonanza High School principal George Anas said of the planning process. “We want the Imagine Dragons here.”

A few of the 2005 graduate’s teachers were also in attendance, including his former volleyball coach.

“It’s such an amazing feeling to see somebody really follow through, and do what they have always wanted to do,” Heather Orr-Ellis said of Dan Reynolds. “And be extremely successful at it.”

She and others said they’re proud to see what he’s accomplished and grateful the band is willing to give back.



“I feel extremely lucky,” Bonanza High School student body president Alyssa Jackson said. “And I’m grateful that they took the time to come down here with us.”

Many called these magical moments they’ll all remember for decades to come.

“I think this night will probably stick with me forever,” Jackson concluded.

Several Bonanza High School dancers were also able to take the stage with Imagine Dragons during several songs.



The entire concert will air on September 7 at 8:30 p.m. on Walmart’s website.

