LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some homeowners are concerned over their safety after a suspected burglar was shot and killed in Henderson.

They told 8 News Now this wasn’t the first time a burglary happened on their street.

The attempted theft happened near Sun City Anthem Drive and Volunteer Boulevard on the 1700 block of Sebring Hills Drive.

Several homeowners declined to speak on the record fearing they’d be the next target of a burglary.

Henderson Police said on Thursday, March 2, at around 2 a.m., a man stopped to check on his deceased father’s home and found a burglar inside.

The 61-year-old shot and killed the intruder police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as 38-year-old Dylan Gall.

He was apparently shot in the guest bedroom and died in the kitchen.

Henderson police said the son won’t face charges.

Records show the 93-year-old homeowner died on February 14th.

Neighbors said that the same home had been burglarized the day before the shooting.

Jonathan Alvarez with Crime Stoppers of Nevada said homeowners need to be proactive in protecting themselves.

”We always support having an alarm system, with some sort of response, that could notify you on your phone if there’s any intrusion,” Alvarez said.

He also recommends making sure windows are locked, keeping the area around your home well-lit, and knowing your neighbors.

“The goal is to make it as difficult as possible for criminals to get inside, and sometimes people overlook some of the smallest aspects so much so as looking at a front door or locking a garage door,” Alvarez said.

8 News Now checked the background of Dylan Gall and he was on parole after being released from prison last year.

Gall was serving time for drugs, forgery, grand larceny, child abuse/neglect, and possession of other people’s credit cards.