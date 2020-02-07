Homeowner shoots intruder in northeast Las Vegas; suspect arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A homeowner shot and wounded an intruder in northeast Las Vegas Thursday evening. The incident occurred around 5:23 in the 100 block of North 15th Street.

The suspect sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody by police.

Metro says the homeowner was inside his apartment when an unknown male attempted to commit a burglary. The homeowner fired at least one round at the suspect and struck him.

The suspect fled the scene, but police say they located him near 14th Street and Fremont. He was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives are on-scene investigating.