LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As you turn back clocks Sunday before you go to bed to mark the end of daylight savings time, remember there are more than a few things to do around the house.
Here’s a bit of a fall maintenance checklist for homeowners:
- Change air filters. Mainly your furnace or those for the home heating system. Should be done every three months or so, but we forget. Often, it’s an easy task. For that matter, don’t forget to clean or replace filters for air cleaners and humidifiers, too.
- Replace batteries. Those for smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, for sure. But other devices use batteries, including clocks. Also, these safety devices have expiration dates. It’s usually 10 years from the manufacture date on smoke alarms and 5-7 years on CO detectors, including the combination detector/smoke alarms.
- Exterior inspection. Take a look at your foundation, roof and any vents. Do they need caulking or sealing? How about door and window weather stripping? Might they need to be replaced, too? A few dollars spent at the hardware store on new weather stripping could help cut household heating costs. Any cracks or opening could be an entrance for critters seeking to warm up during colder weather, so seal them, too.
- Plants, shrubs, trees. Cooler weather often is a good time to tidy up. Get out the hedge trimmer or remind your landscaper.
- Dryer vent. Time to clean. Pull your dryer away from the wall and check the vent area and the line. A shop-style vacuum is an excellent tool here, but you can reach into the vent to pull out any clogs. Be vigilant. Removing as much lint from the line and the vent area makes the dryer run more efficiently.
- Heating inspection. Don’t overlook this task. You should have the furnace inspected before every heating season. Leaks and cracks in equipment can let deadly carbon monoxide into living areas. An inspection also can turn up problems that can be handled before you need to turn on the heat. Be proactive.