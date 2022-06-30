(Video credit: Capricha Lane)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A doorbell camera caught a woman living in the north valley attempting to protect her home from a fire.

It happened on Tuesday in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and MLK.

The homeowner described the heat as being so intense that it burned her hand and leg.

Neighbor fights home fire (Credit: Capricha Lane)

The fire could be seen burning down a fence next to the woman’s home in the video.

Moments later the sounds of sirens could be heard as firefighters neared the scene.

Once the fire crew arrived they asked the woman to quickly leave her home.

The fire destroyed the neighbor’s home, and burned the woman’s roof and fence in the process.

Firefighters told the woman that using a garden hose was admirable but is not recommended.