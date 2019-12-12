Homeowner arrested for killing 17-year-old, says teens were firing shots near his home

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Police say just before 1 a.m., they responded to the 1600 block of West Sunset Road after multiple callers reported gunshots in the area.

Once on the scene, officers found two 17-year-old juveniles on a commercial property on sunset Road. One was uninjured, but the other was dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers spoke to 44-year-old Edward Croaker, who had previously called police, warning of two males shooting near the rear of his home on the 1600 block of Meadow Bluffs. Before police arrived, Croaker grabbed his own gun, shot at the juveniles and believed he hit one of them.

While interviewing the uninjured juvenile, police learned the gun the two teens had was previously reported stolen to Metro police.

As a result of the investigation, Croaker was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for one count of open murder. Chrages are pending for the other juvenile.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released. This is still an ongoing investigation.