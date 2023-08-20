LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A homeless woman was shot and killed after an argument near a homeless camp, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:43 p.m. on Aug. 19, LVMPD received a report of a shooting in the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near a homeless encampment, a release stated.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The victim was involved in an argument with the suspect and was later shot, according to an investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

Identification and cause of death of the woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or through the Crime Stoppers website.