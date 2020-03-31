Homeless teens in need of donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Imagine being a teen with no home or a loved one to turn to during this uncertain time.

That’s what’s happening to some homeless teens in the Las Vegas valley and a local group wants to make sure those teens are not forgotten.

The organization Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, or NHPY, helps teens rebuild their lives and offers them resources.

NHPY says the homelessness among youth is a growing crisis in the valley and it will likely increase during these rocky economic times.

Last year, the group’s drop-in center received 10,000 visits from 600 teens.

The organization has taken a hit in its critical volunteers program, housing program and virtual mental health services.

“Their worlds are closing inwards,” said Arash Ghoafoori, NPHY. “Schools are shut down, services are shut down. A lot of their linkage to services are gone. They can’t go to school. They can’t go to other areas. It’s really important that NPHY keeps its doors open and services it’s mission.”

The donations had to recently cancel a big annual bowling fundraiser and desperately needs donations from the community.

Here’s a is a list of items they need:

Non-perishable food

Gift cards

Hand sanitizer

Cleaning supples

Hygiene supplies

Gloves

The items can be dropped off at the drop-in center on 4981 Shirley Street, off Tropicana just south of UNLV.