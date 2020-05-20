Homeless quarantine facility at Cashman Center has served 167 patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The quarantine facility for the homeless at Cashman Center has been keeping busy since it opened. The City of Las Vegas said 167 people have been treated in a little over a month.

It was built for members of the homeless community who may have been exposed to or have tested positive for COVID-19 and have nowhere else to go.

Right now, there are 54 patients in three separate levels, depending on the care they need.

“We didn’t know what to expect, so we built up to the max capacity, which is 500 beds, so that if there were a surge, we wouldn’t have to bring contractors and vendors back on site when we were already treating patients,” said Kathi Thomas, Las Vegas director of community services.

City officials said as of now, the plan is to keep accepting patients until the end of June.