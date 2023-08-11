LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census shows a significant increase in those without a place to live locally, which experts said may be caused by a myriad of factors.

“There is no way that I can afford to live here,” one homeless man told 8 News Now. “At all.”

That man, who did not want to share his identity, said he has been living on the streets of Las Vegas for just over a year.

The 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census shows a significant increase in those without a place to live locally, which experts said may be caused by a myriad of factors. (KLAS)

“A lot of people, they just walk by you, and they take a big loop around you,” the man said. “I’m thinking, ‘We’re not going to hurt you.'”

He shared with 8 News Now a bit about the struggles he faces every day, from safety concerns to the blazing summer heat.

Lately, he said he’s also seen things get a lot more crowded, as more are unable to afford a roof over their heads.

“I’ve seen a lot of new faces,” the man said. “In the past year and a half.”

According to the 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census, 6,566 people were experiencing homelessness on the night of the count.

Last year, that number was 5,645, which marks a 16% increase.

“What we’re seeing as far as the homeless,” Merideth Spriggs, Chief Kindness Officer for Caridad said of the issue. “Is kind of a perfect storm.”

Spriggs told 8 News Now it’s hard to pinpoint an exact reason for the spike, but she said a lot of it comes down to rising prices, a lack of housing, and federal funding.

“There’s this huge bell curve of individuals that aren’t getting housing,” Spriggs explained. “That are faithfully checking in, and just may be out on the street getting worse and worse.”

She encourages anyone who can to get more involved and volunteer.

Meanwhile, those living on the street said they want others to consider how hard things may be for them.

“You don’t know what happened to them,” the homeless man explained.

Anyone struggling can reach out to Clark County Housing Services.

People looking for resources or anyone looking for help can also reach out to Help Hope Home.