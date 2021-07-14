Homeless man identified nearly 2 months after downtown shooting death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly two months after a homeless man was shot to death in downtown Las Vegas, the Clark County Coroner’s office has released his identity.

Nalinh Khamsoukthavong, 65, died Wednesday, May 19, in the area of 14th Street and Stewart Avenue.

The case remains an open investigation for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Khamsoukthavong’s body was found in the roadway with a shotgun wound. Police said he died at the scene.

Police said he was a homeless man known to frequent the area.