LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homeless encampments can be seen all over the valley and gone are the days where the homeless would migrate to just one area.

“We’ve got a real homeless problem here,” east valley resident, Jack Greene said.

Those in the neighborhood near Hacienda and Nellis feel like the problem isn’t the people, but the lack of housing.

“I feel like there should be more resources out there for them to get more help. It has increasingly gotten worse over the years,” Briana Doyle added.

Those experiencing it first-hand agree; like Cassie, who has set up camp near the Duck Creek Trail.

Cassie telling 8 News Now that when she looked into the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center downtown, she was told she would only be allowed to stay for two days because of the lack of free space they had available.

“I’m hoping things will improve and the county finds a way to move those people to some housing. It’s a complex issue.” Julie Webster said.

Webster just moved into the neighborhood on Hacienda and recalls seeing tents set up on the side of the trail and road as she drives by.

“Originally I was really excited about the trail because I like to walk my dog, but I’ve been told by my neighbors that there are homeless people encamped in the wash, so it makes it a little less enticing,” she said.

With mental health being at the forefront of the homeless issue, District G, County Commissioner Jim Gibson shared with 8 News Now that the county is working on a first of its kind opioid treatment center to help those who are battling addiction.

Other resources like, ‘Welcome Home’ and the ‘Navigation Center’ also available to help those with housing.

The public can report homeless encampments to the county by calling its Public Response line at 702-455-4191.