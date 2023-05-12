LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Located on Highway 159 as you make your way up to Red Rock Canyon, it’s typically a scenic view, but homeless encampments have now taken over parts of the trail, and community members are desperate for help.

“I have noticed more homeless people walking down Charleston and it’s like where are they staying,” Paula Newman Summerlin resident said.

A homeless encampment in northwest Las Vegas (KLAS)

Those who live or frequent the area in Summerlin, have most likely seen the homeless encampments set up all along and under the bridge.

“If you go down there you’ll see that there are a bunch of tents and trash with schools just a mile up,” Jeremy Boz Summerlin resident shared.

He reached out to 8 New Now about what he has seen in his community stating that local leaders have yet to respond to his concerns.

A homeless encampment in northwest Las Vegas (KLAS)

“I’ve sent several emails, I’ve reported on that “Click it to Fix it” Clark County App, but nothing gets done,” he added.

“You call 311 and you sit on the phone for hours,” Boz said.

He reached out to Justin Jones a commissioner in Clark County who oversees the area of district F. Jones’ team emailed him back with the following statement.

“We are well aware of the constant issues plaguing this location and are working diligently to resolve them. We are currently working with the nearby owners and other agencies on looking to come to a permanent solution,” Chris Chong-Wong executive assistant to Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones

“I do worry about the safety as I run fairly often,” Boz said. “Since COVID hit it’s become more of a problem and I just don’t buy the whole… “oh, we are working on a permanent solution” as it doesn’t say anything about what the solution is.”

8 News Now spoke to a man who lives in those tents in the area and when asked if he had ever been forced to move in the year he has spent there, he said no.