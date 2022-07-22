LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to an outside fire at Sunset Park on Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, CCFD was dispatched to an outside fire at Sunset Parks that started behind the administration building. The fire was reported to be in a homeless encampment and spread to the brush and trees in the surrounding area.

Credit: Janyce Haslem

As of 8 p.m., four engine companies responded to the incident and were still on location extinguishing the hot spots that remain.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A total of 16 personnel responded to the incident.