LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Volunteers are on streets around the Las Vegas valley counting unsheltered individuals for the Southern Nevada Homeless Census.

This count is done on a yearly basis. Last year, the homeless census found more than 5,600 people living in shelters and on the street.

Volunteers are assigned to groups who either walk or drive in assigned areas and conduct short surveys for people willing to be interviewed.

People set up tents for shelter in Las Vegas along Main Street. (KLAS)

The homeless census is a qualifying requirement for grants that provide more than $15 million annually to local organizations that provide services and programs to help people experiencing homelessness.

Some of the agencies that help the unhoused are: