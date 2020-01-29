Homeless count underway in Clark County; more than 5,000 counted in 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 500 volunteers are walking the streets to help one of the valley’s most vulnerable populations — the homeless.

Wednesday morning, volunteers were canvassing an area near Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The volunteers are taking part in the 2020 homeless census. It’s an effort to get a better handle on the actual number of people living on the streets and connect them with services that could benefit them.

One of the questions volunteers are asking is “what led to your homeless situation?” Nick Scioli, 64, says it all started when he lost his wife to cancer a couple of years ago. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/lP766hsnQ0 — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) January 29, 2020

The annual count is necessary for Clark County to apply for federal grants. Last year, the county received more than $13 million. The 2019 homeless census found nearly 5,300 people living on the streets.

“Our hope is that with doing our surveys, at the same time as our canvassing, is that our survey respondents will be greater and that we will have more robust data and a better sense of what people are experiencing in our community,” said Michele Fuller-Hallauer, manager, Clark County Social Service.

The volunteers track demographic information such as gender, age and a person’s background. They are ask questions about what led the person to becoming homeless and what barriers they are facing to end being homeless.