Extra cash can be the key when bidding gets competitive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When 2022 rolled around, many people looking for a home wondered if the market would slow down.

But one industry expert says the first two months of the year show it’s getting more competitive.

If you are looking for a home, it’s going to be tough for a while. Now, buyers are having to get creative.

“I did not expect Vegas to get that competitive,” said John Ballesteros, who recently bought a home. Ballesteros came to Las Vegas from the Bay Area.

“My realtor was kind enough to let us know that we are in a good position, but a little more might help,” he said. After losing a bidding war on another home, Ballesteros closed on a northwest valley home.

“We offered 5% more and didn’t know if we were going to get it,” Ballesteros said. He paid $40,000 over asking price.

“It was surprising, but we were coming from the Bay Area. You are going to have equity, so we were in a good position,” Ballesteros said.

It’s these kinds of offers that are flooding the market. In 2021, values were up more than 20%.

Many were wondering what 2022 would bring.

“Roughly 2% per month is what we have been seeing in annual appreciation,” said Bob Hamrick, CEO of Coldwell Banker.

Experts expected values to go up 10% to 12% this year. If growth continues at the current rate, that could hit 24%. Hamrick said so far there are no signs of it slowing down.

Every week, that inventory has been going down by about 100 properties a week. The Las Vegas valley is currently at 2,000 homes on the market. Before the pandemic, there were 5,000 homes on the market.

Hamrick said buyers — especially first-time homebuyers — need to be creative and try and get extra cash to offer above the asking price.

“Buyers have to be really aware of the market, really responsive, and when they see a home they like today, they need to make an offer immediately,” Hamrick said.

Ballesteros tried not to get too attached to any home.

“Even though we were in a strong position to pay cash and over asking, everything is up in the air,” he said. “You never know.”

Hamrick said writing a personal letter to the seller might help in some cases. Both he and Ballesteros said buyers should be prepared to make several offers.