LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are a senior who is homebound and needs meals delivered, Just One Project provides meals to more than 15,000 food-insecure residents and has openings to take more clients for its Meals on Wheels program.

The weekly program delivers seven balanced and frozen meals to many seniors’ doorsteps every week. The clients are typically elderly seniors who are either homebound due to illness or a disability.

Meals on Wheels is a federally funded program to help extend the health and quality of life for seniors as they age. It is designed for seniors age 60+, who do not have a caretaker who are homebound and are able to store and reheat the meals. There are no income restrictions.

For more information, call (702) 462-2253 or email: appointment@thejustoneproject.org.