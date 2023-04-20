HomeAid Southern Nevada is hoping for donations of baby items to help moms and their children in need. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HomeAid Southern Nevada is staging a drive to collect essential baby products for women and children in crisis.

The nonprofit’s push for items like diapers, baby wipes, formula, baby bottles and other such products runs until May 10 and is cosponsored by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.

Donations can be made at several locations in the Las Vegas valley, according to a Thursday news release from the nonprofit. The items will be donated to Living Grace Home, Shade Tree and HELP of Southern Nevada, where women and children in crisis can find shelter and resources.

Drop-off locations include:

Woodside Homes , 7895 W. Sunset Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas

, 7895 W. Sunset Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas Smith & Associates Land Surveying, LLC , 6725 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 7, Las Vegas

, 6725 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 7, Las Vegas Taylor Morrison , 1820 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 220, Las Vegas

, 1820 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 220, Las Vegas Pinnacle Homes , 9225 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 190, Las Vegas

, 9225 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 190, Las Vegas Gothic Landscape , 6325 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

, 6325 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas Actus , 3283 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 300, Las Vegas

, 3283 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 300, Las Vegas Taney Engineering , 6030 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas

, 6030 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas Beazer , 2490 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Suite 120, Henderson

, 2490 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Suite 120, Henderson Re-Bath , 3655 E Patrick Lane, Suite 200, Las Vegas

, 3655 E Patrick Lane, Suite 200, Las Vegas Guild Mortgage, 701 N. Green Valley Pkwy, Suite 110, Henderson

The Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators also are pitching in. Fans attending the April 27 game against the Tacoma Rainiers can bring donations and get a discount coupon at the concession stand.

More donation locations could crop up, the nonprofit said. Those interested in chipping in can check the HomeAid Facebook page.