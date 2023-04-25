LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 50 firefighters responded to a fire call Tuesday morning at a home construction site in the south part of the Las Vegas valley.

The fire was reported by multiple callers around 4:48 a.m. and resulted in the Clark County Fire Department calling for additional units to respond to Speckled Wood Avenue near Valley View Boulevard, north of Cactus Avenue.

The fire department provided this video of the blaze.

Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said as the first crews arrived they found a single-story home, under construction, with heavy smoke and flames showing from the roof. The home was unoccupied and the fire was contained and extinguished.

Richmond American Homes is the developer on the home construction project.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate is undetermined, at this time, he said.