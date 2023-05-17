LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials from the Nevada State Contractors Board will hold a summer workshop to protect homeowners from home repair scams, officials say.

According to the release, the workshop will cover warning signs to look out for, commonly used solar and pool scams, identifying unlicensed contractors, filing a complaint, and more information about the residential recovery fund.

The workshop is scheduled for Monday, June 5, starting at 10:00 a.m. and will take place at the Nevada State Contractors Board office at 8400 West Sunset Road, Ste 150. Las Vegas, NV 89113.

More information on the workshop is available on the Nevada State Contractors Board website.