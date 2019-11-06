Home prices starting to stall in Las Vegas valley, fewer homes sold

Live Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Housing prices in the Las Vegas valley are starting to stall, according to a report from the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The median price of an existing home sold for a median price of $307,000 in October, which is down 1% from September. However, it’s still up from the median price of $295,000 in Oct. 2018.

Local home prices have been on an upward trend since early 2012 with double-digit gains every year.

“Local home prices are as stable as they’ve been in years and appreciating at a much more gradual pace, more like what was considered a normal and healthy rate of appreciation for many years,” said 2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter, a longtime local realtor.

A total of 36,665 existing homes were sold in Southern Nevada from Jan. 1, 2019 through Oct. 31, 2019. That’s down 38,248 properties sold during the same time period in 2018.

