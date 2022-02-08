Home prices climb to $435K in Las Vegas, a 2.4% jump in a single month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas housing market hasn’t cooled off just yet, with prices jumping another $10,000 in January, according to a report released Tuesday.

The median price for an existing home in Las Vegas is now $435,000, Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) said, an increase of 26.1% from a year ago, when the price was $345,000.

The jump from $425,000 in December to $435,000 in January represents a 2.4% increase in a single month.

Condos and townhomes were up just slightly, selling for $242,000 — just $1,000 more than in December. That’s up 25.9% over January 2021, when the median price was $193,000.

The prices were records for both existing homes and condos/townhomes, extending a string of record-breaking months.

The median price is the price in the middle — half sell for more, and half sell for less.

The recent increase in mortgage rates apparently did little to slow sales.

While the increases are terrific for homeowners, who are building equity with every increase, the skyrocketing home values are also climbing much faster than what people earn. That’s pricing a lot of people out of the housing market.

LVR President Brandon Roberts noted it has now been a decade since the local housing market hit its post-recession bottom, when the single-family home price in Southern Nevada hit its low — $118,000 in January, 2012.

Demand is greater than supply as available homes continue to sell faster than during past years. Roberts said January’s sales pace equates to less than a one-month supply of properties available for sale.

Roberts expects local home prices to continue rising in 2022. He agrees with national experts

who have said increases will be more gradual.

In January, 30% of all local property sales were purchased with cash, according to LVR. That’s up from 21.3% one year ago.