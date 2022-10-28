LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – In honor of the observance of Nevada Day, Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum broke out his flute for a special edition of “Flutey-Tooty Friday.”

He played the Nevada State Song, “Home Means Nevada.”

Elementary schools throughout the state have historically taught lessons about Nevada’s admission to the union in 1864, including the state song.

Many Nevadans may have no knowledge or recollection of the song’s lyrics, so Nate had them up on the screen as he played.

The actual Nevada Day was October 31, 1864. But down through the decades there has been plenty of confusion between the state’s admission to the union and the annual trick-or-treat holiday.

The Nevada Legislature has since passed a law stating that the official observance of the holiday will be on the final Friday of October each year.