LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A home intruder was shot and killed in North Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

On July 4 around 1 p.m., officers received a call saying a home intruder was shot in the 600 block of Sand Sage Avenue near Carey Avenue and Revere Street. When officers arrived they found the intruder dead, police said.

After the preliminary investigation, police determined that the man, who the residents did not know, entered the house through the front door.

Home intruder shot and killed at North Las Vegas home on July 4, 2023. (KLAS)

This is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.