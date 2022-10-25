LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A southern Nevada business is giving back to the community for the 29th year this holiday season.

Walker Furniture’s “Home for the Holidays” program will be helping families and individuals in need by providing an entire houseful of new furniture.

There will be 35 recipients and Walker Furniture is seeking nomination letters from the community through Friday, Dec. 2.

“This is always a special time of the year for giving for all of us here at Walker Furniture,” said owner, Larry Alterwitz. “Our annual Home for the Holidays program for the past 29 years has been life-altering for folks who for a myriad of unfortunate situations have found themselves in distress and needing furniture. We feel it’s the least we can do to lift a burden for 35 families.”

This year, Walker Furniture is partnering with Helping Hands of Vegas Valley which will serve as the preliminary committee that will read all of the letters.

Their trained staff will visit and identify the nominated families evaluating the ones with the most genuine need.

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is also supplying food and toys. Star Nursery is providing Christman trees and decorations to families along with support from other vendors and community entities.

The nominating letters should describe a person or family’s situation and bring attention to unfortunate predicaments. Anyone in the community can submit a letter.

An executive committee comprised of Mayor Carolyn Goodman, community leaders, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, and local media personalities will make the final selection for the 35 recipients.

Letters should be submitted online at www.walkerfurniture.com, emailed to submissions@walkerfurniture.com, or either mailed or dropped off at Walker Furniture’s MLK store,301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106.