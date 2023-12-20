LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Over 30 families in Southern Nevada will be gifted an entire household of items this holiday season thanks to Walker Home Furniture.

The gift-giving event is part of the company’s 30th anniversary of the Home for the Holidays program.

For Brock Leavitt and his family, the help couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Leavitt family recently moved into their new home.

“There was nothing else we could do besides get a home, we couldn’t get the furniture and all the clothes they needed,” he explained. “I was doing it on my own, she was helping family and supporting us from Texas.”

Now, the family will live in their newly furnished Centennial Hills home.

The nomination process begins in October, and families are chosen in December.

“I am a disabled veteran on a fixed income. To get new furniture is beyond our wildest imagination,” Leavitt was humbled by the experience. “For this to happen is a blessing and a Christmas miracle. We’re thankful for that.”

Leavitt said the gesture shows him people care.

“When we got the news, I was really taken aback, I didn’t expect anything,” he added.

A family friend wrote in on Leavitt’s behalf.

“I didn’t think we were deserving of something like that, I know there are people out there much more deserving and to receive this is just such a blessing,” he said.

The Leavitt family has much more than presents under the tree. They also received new couches, beds, and tables.

Jay Lee, President of Walker Home Furniture called the Home for the Holidays program his favorite event.

“Every time we do one of these deliveries, you can’t help but feel good about what we are able to do for these families that are so deserving,” Lee said. “For them to be able to get a blessing from us is something that I am so proud of.”

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley reads the submissions, and an executive committee selects the families. It wouldn’t be complete without the tree and tinsel from Star Nursery, which also gave the family a $500 gift card.

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission chipped in food and toys, truly making the Leavitt’s house, a home.

“It was persevering through hard times and that is something I’d tell anybody out there going through anything difficult,” Leavitt assured. “It is temporary.”

The deliveries will wrap up around February. Since 1994, the program has helped furnish more than one thousand homes.