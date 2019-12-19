“Home for the Holidays” helps family who was recently homeless

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walker Furniture’s “Home for the Holidays” delivery was extra golden Wednesday. Knights mascot Chance, along with the rest of the team’s booster squad, helped drop off some furniture for a family in need.

Wednesday’s recipients were homeless last summer and had recently moved into an apartment of their own.

“I’m overwhelmed. This is truly a blessing, as anyone who knows me knows the struggle. I been a single parent trying to work and provide for my kids,” Sharae Banks said. “I’m one that always gives. I give with an open heart, and this is just a blessing. I wasn’t expecting this. This is a blessing.”

Walker Furniture and its partners will surprise a total of 35 families this holiday with brand new furniture. The program has been helping families in the valley for the last 26 years.