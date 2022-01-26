Metro called to investigate after 2 people critically injured in home fire near Charleston and Mojave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a home fire on the northeast side of the valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are now responding with its homicide until and will provide an update around 7:30 p.m.

The fire is located at 1322 Mojave Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard. Police are saying two victims were transported to the hospital and one of the victim’s injuries are considered extremely critical.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for details.