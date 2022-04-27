LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Home Depot’s associate volunteer force with the Home Depot Foundation and Opportunity Village led over 100 volunteers in a landscaping and beautification project for people with disabilities Wednesday.

The project was held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the organization’s employment training center and independent living community for people with disabilities in Las Vegas.

Volunteers helped teach residents about gardening and helped them beautify their homes through spreading rock, weeding flower beds, and planting new plants.

The organization provides vocational training, community employment, and day services for people with disabilities.

The nonprofit organization has four campuses, as well as Betty’s Village, where independent living is offered for people with disabilities.

Volunteers included some from Wynn Las Vegas, Nevada Las Vegas West Missionaries from Church of Jesus Christ, Pac Dental, and FANATICS Global Impact Day of Service.

The project was part of the Home Depot Foundation’s National Volunteer Month efforts in April.