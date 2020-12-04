Home 4 Spot posts video of burglary in hopes someone recognizes suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local thrift store that helps raise money for the Home 4 Spot animal rescue was burglarized and it was caught on camera.

According to the organization, the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Dog Junkies Thrift Store on Decatur Boulevard and Craig Road.

Home 4 Spot provides foster care and medicine for abandoned dogs. One of the dogs, Thor, who is nearly blind, was in the store and got out during the burglary but fell into a nearby swimming pool. Fortunately, someone was at the home and rescued him.

A surveillance camera captures video of the burglary and was posted on social media in hopes that someone will recognize the suspects.